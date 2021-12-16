Left Menu

EU must use sanctions to prevent Russian invasion of Ukraine - Lithuania

The European Union has to do everything possible to prevent a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and should use economic sanctions to stem aggressive Russian behaviour, the president of Lithuania said on Thursday. military intervention into the territory of Ukraine," Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told reporters on entering a summit of EU leaders. "We have enough tools to stop Russia from its aggressive behaviour ...

16-12-2021
The European Union has to do everything possible to prevent a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and should use economic sanctions to stem aggressive Russian behaviour, the president of Lithuania said on Thursday. "We have to do everything to prevent the worst scenario, which we cannot exclude ... military intervention into the territory of Ukraine," Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told reporters on entering a summit of EU leaders.

"We have enough tools to stop Russia from its aggressive behaviour ... we have to talk about sectorial and also economic sanctions," he said. He added NATO should update its contingency plans to take into account that Russia can use the territory of Belarus to prepare an attack on another country.

