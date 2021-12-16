Odisha CM salutes courage of Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday recalled the valour and sacrifice of soldiers of Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, On Golden Jubilee of VijayDiwas, tributes to brave soldiers who fought with exemplary courage to make India triumphant in 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday recalled the valor and sacrifice of soldiers of Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, ''On Golden Jubilee of #VijayDiwas, tributes to brave soldiers who fought with exemplary courage to make India triumphant in 1971 Indo-Pak war. Salute to the courage and valor of brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation.''
