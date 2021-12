BJD MPs meet Nitin Gadkari to discuss development projects in Odisha

A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Parliament House on Thursday to discuss developmental projects in Odisha.

Nitin Gadkari's office in a tweet informed, "Delegation of BJD MPs called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament House today to discuss various development projects in Odisha."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

