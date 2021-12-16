L&T power transmission, distribution biz bags slew of orders in India, overseas
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said that its power transmission and distribution business has bagged a slew of orders both in India and overseas.
An order has been secured to provide dynamic reactive power compensator system at a substation in Abu Dhabi, L&T said in a statement.
To enhance the grid stability and provide voltage support, specialised equipment are deployed in substations, it said.
The scope of this package includes related protection, substation control and monitoring system, 220kV cables and associated civil, mechanical, and electrical works.
Further in the Middle East region, the business has won orders to construct 380kV Overhead transmission lines, 132kV network connections and to establish a 400kV substation.
The business has also bagged an order to build a new 220kV gas insulated substation in Bangladesh.
In India, orders have been won to create power distribution infrastructure in two circle areas of Bengaluru.
Additional orders have also been received in ongoing substation and transmission line projects.
