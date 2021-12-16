Left Menu

EU summit to underscore Ukraine borders must be respected, Germany's Scholz says

European Union leaders will stress the inviolability of Ukraine's border on Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels amid what the West says may be Russian preparations for an attack on Ukraine.

"We will underscore again that the inviolability of borders is an important basis for peace in Europe, and that together we will do everything that this inviolability endures," Scholz told reporters.

He also backed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's decision to expel members of the Russian embassy in Berlin after a German court found that Russia ordered the killing of a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.

