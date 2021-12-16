Lineman dies after falling from electric pole in UP's Shamli
PTI | Shamli | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:31 IST
A lineman employed with the Uttar Pradesh electricity department died after he allegedly fell from an electric pole during a repair work here, police said on Thursday.
Rahul (21) was at work in Islampur Ghasauli village under Kandhla police station limits on Wednesday evening when the incident took place, they said.
His body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
According to the police, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited handed a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Rahul's family as compensation.
