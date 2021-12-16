Several miles of trucks queued up near British Port of Dover - Reuters photographer
Reuters | Dover | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Several miles of trucks were queued up on the main road towards Britain's Port of Dover on Thursday, a Reuters photographer said.
The trucks were stacked up on the A20 towards Dover.
It was not immediately clear what was causing the congestion.
