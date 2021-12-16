Vijay Diwas: TN CM pays floral tributes, hails soldiers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday laid a wreath at the war memorial here and hailed the sacrifices of soldiers on the golden jubilee celebration of India's triumph over Pakistan. Stalin, presiding over a brief ceremony at the war memorial here on Kamarajar Salai paid tributes to soldiers by laying a wreath and saluted the brave hearts. The Chief Minister wrote in a diary kept for the occasion that he saluted ('Veera Vanakkam,' valourous salute) the soldiers who attained martyrdom in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Officers of the Armed forces, Coast Guard and veterans of the 1971 war took part in the ceremony at the war memorial, near the Marina beach. Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Public Works Minister E V Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu participated.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan surrendered to Indian Armed forces and the day is observed as 'Vijay Diwas' and 2021 is the golden jubilee year, 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.' The event is to commemorate the nation's victory over Pakistan, which saw the emergence of a new nation, Bangladesh.

