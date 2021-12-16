Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM announces compensation of Rs 1 cr to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh

Madhya Pradesh government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash who passed away on December 15, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash who passed away on December 15, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday. Chouhan also said that Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said, "I pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh. His last rites will be performed with full state and military honour. His father is very brave too. The entire family is dedicated to the nation. We stand with them in this hour of grief." "The naming of an institution after him and the erection of his statue in his memory will be discussed with the family. The state government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin," he added.

The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away on December 15, have reached Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru where the Indian Air Force (IAF) military officials paid him tribute. He was the lone survivor of the December 8 Tamil Nadu chopper crash in which 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife, had died. (ANI)

