Russia rejects German allegations of state involvement in 2019 Berlin murder
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected what it called "unsubstantiated accusations" that Russian state organs were involved in the murder of a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.
A German court on Wednesday found that Russia had ordered the killing and sentenced the agent who carried out what it called an act of "state terrorism" to life imprisonment.
Russia's foreign ministry said the verdict was politically ordered and that Moscow would respond with "adequate measures" to Germany's decision to expel two of its diplomats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany beats Britain in Davis Cup for 1st semi since 2007
Six-time champions Germany beat Spain in shoot-out to enter Junior Hockey WC semis
German state reports four fully vaccinated people infected with Omicron
Turkey seeks Ukraine-Russia de-escalation, opposes sanctions on Moscow -Anadolu
Germany reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll for 9 months