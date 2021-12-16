Left Menu

10 shops burgled in one night in Thane

At least 10 shops at a locality here in Maharashtra were burgled in a night allegedly by some unidentified persons, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Kongaon village in Bhiwandi town, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:46 IST
10 shops burgled in one night in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 shops at a locality here in Maharashtra were burgled in a night allegedly by some unidentified persons, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Kongaon village in Bhiwandi town, a police spokesperson said. The burglars broke open 10 shops, including those of medicines and sweets, and stole cash and other items from there in a span of about six hours, the official said.

One of the shop owners, the main complainant in the case, told the police that goods worth Rs 79,300 were stolen from his establishment, the official said, adding that losses at other outlets were being ascertained. A case has been registered and a search is on for the culprits, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021