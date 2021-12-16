Left Menu

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Dec 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 PM on December 18, informed the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 PM on December 18, informed the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. As per PMO, the inspiration behind the Expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country. The 594 Km long six-lane Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the Expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5 Km long airstrip for assisting emergency take off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the Expressway.

The Expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

