Kolkata Police STF arrests 2 persons, seize fake currency notes

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested two persons and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 4 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF on Wednesday arrested two Kota-based FICN racketeers from Dufferin Road near Esplanade bus stand and seized 800 pieces of FICNs of Rs 500 denominations with a face value of Rs 4 lakh, he said.

''They have been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' the officer added.

