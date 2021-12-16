Kolkata Police STF arrests 2 persons, seize fake currency notes
The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested two persons and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 4 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF on Wednesday arrested two Kota-based FICN racketeers from Dufferin Road near Esplanade bus stand and seized 800 pieces of FICNs of Rs 500 denominations with a face value of Rs 4 lakh, he said.
''They have been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),'' the officer added.
