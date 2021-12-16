Russia's RT says new German YouTube channel blocked on day of launch -RIA

Russian state-backed broadcaster RT on Thursday said its new RT DE YouTube channel had been blocked on the day of its launch, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia in September threatened to block YouTube and the Kremlin called for "zero tolerance" towards the video hosting giant after it removed RT's German-language channels from its site, saying they had breached its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

