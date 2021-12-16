Belarus seeks $3.5 bln from Russia-led fund, Belta says
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarus is seeking to raise $3.5 billion from the Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) in a new stabilization program, the Belta news agency reported on Thursday citing the Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister.
Nikolai Snopkov said the requested loans should help Belarus refinance debt in the absence of European funds, Belta said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares start December on a high; Omicron impact in focus
European shares start December on a high as pandemic-sensitive sectors recover
ANALYSIS-European insurers fear sanctions coming down Nord Stream 2 pipe
European business school GISMA partners with India’s TCS
African, Western Pacific and European regions report increase in Covid cases: WHO