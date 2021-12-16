Belarus seeks $3.5 bln from Russia-led fund, Belta says

Belarus is seeking to raise $3.5 billion from the Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) in a new stabilization program, the Belta news agency reported on Thursday citing the Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister.

Nikolai Snopkov said the requested loans should help Belarus refinance debt in the absence of European funds, Belta said.

