Karnataka govt raises cash reward given for gallantry and non-gallantry awardee military personnel

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government has issued orders to raise the cash reward given for gallantry and non-gallantry awardee military personnel by almost five times.

The Chief Minister was speaking after paying tributes at the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Training Centre's War Memorial here as part of the celebrations to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Indian victory in 1971 war against Pakistan.

''The reward for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been raised from the present Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, similarly for Mahavir Chakra from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore, Ashok Chakra from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, Keerthi Chakra from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore, Vir Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Shaurya Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Sena/Nauka/Vayu Sena Medal from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and Mention in Dispatches from Rs 2 lakh to Rs15 lakh,'' Bommai said.

''The reward has been raised by almost five times. Thus, their longtime demand has been fulfilled. We take pride in honouring our armed forces,'' he said.

Noting that apart from defending the country from external aggression, the defence forces are playing an important role in internal security too, the Chief Minister said, they have contributed immensely for the technological advancement of the country as well.

Further referring to the importance of technology in defence forces, he said, technology is playing a bigger role in the military worldwide. India too is second to none in this aspect. ''Our Prime Minister has empowered India in defence technology.'' Praising the valour of the Indian defence forces, especially in the 1971 war against Pakistan, Bommai also paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash.

