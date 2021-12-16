Left Menu

More bodies found in search for survivors of boat accident off Malaysia

According to rights group Migrant CARE, between 100,000 and 200,000 Indonesians travel illegally to Malaysia each year for work, many of them recruited by trafficking gangs. Identification documents recovered showed that most of the people onboard the capsized boat were from the Indonesian island of Lombok, the country's Migrant Workers Protection Agency said in a statement.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:13 IST
More bodies found in search for survivors of boat accident off Malaysia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia has recovered the bodies of 18 people who died after a boat carrying suspected undocumented migrants capsized in bad weather, maritime authorities said on Thursday.

Fourteen people survived, while 18 others remain missing, as search and rescue operations continued for a second day, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement. Of the 18 dead, 11 were found on Wednesday. All those aboard the boat were from Indonesia.

Wednesday's accident was the latest in a string of disasters recorded in the waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia in recent years, often involving overloaded boats ferrying laborers seeking work in Malaysian factories and plantations. According to rights group Migrant CARE, between 100,000 and 200,000 Indonesians travel illegally to Malaysia each year for work, many of them recruited by trafficking gangs.

Identification documents recovered showed that most of the people on board the capsized boat were from the Indonesian island of Lombok, the country's Migrant Workers Protection Agency said in a statement. Of the survivors, one woman was in critical condition due to dehydration and has been hospitalized, the agency said, adding that an investigation into the accident was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021