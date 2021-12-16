Left Menu

Myanmar deports five Manipuri militants to India: Police

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:14 IST
Myanmar deports five Manipuri militants to India: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Myanmar government has deported five Manipuri insurgents belonging to the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) to India, police said on Thursday.

The militants were brought to the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here aboard a special Indian Air Force flight on Wednesday.

The insurgents were identified as Salam Somendro alias Devani, Th Kalasana alias Koireng, Nongmaithem Narendra alias Nora alias Banner, Taorem Rohen alias Angam and Loitongbam Rajkumar alias Abi, a police officer said.

Devani is a self-styled 'captain' in the militant outfit. The arrested insurgents are in the custody of Manipur Police for further investigation, he said.

The PLA militants were arrested by Myanmar Police on Chindwin River Bridge at Monywa in northwestern Myanmar in August last year while they were going for medical treatment.

Narendra, who hails from Tokpaching village in Kakching district, has married a Myanmarese woman in Sagaing, and the couple has a daughter, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021