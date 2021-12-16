Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani receives written message from Zambia President

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, pertaining to bilateral relations and means of boosting and developing them.

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia Stanley Kakubo.

(With Inputs from APO)