Left Menu

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani receives written message from Zambia President

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:31 IST
Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani receives written message from Zambia President
HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia Stanley Kakubo. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
  • Country:
  • Qatar

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, pertaining to bilateral relations and means of boosting and developing them.

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia Stanley Kakubo.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021