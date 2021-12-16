Left Menu

Sukesh Chandershekhar approches Delhi Court, says being mentally harrased in Tihar Jail

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of cheating, extortion, and money laundering, has moved an application before the Patiala House Court stating that he is being mentally "troubled" and "pressurized" in Tihar Jail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:22 IST
Sukesh Chandershekhar approches Delhi Court, says being mentally harrased in Tihar Jail
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of cheating, extortion, and money laundering, has moved an application before the Patiala House Court stating that he is being mentally "troubled" and "pressurized" in Tihar Jail. Sukesh through a handwritten application told the Court that even after being under the watch of four CCTVs he is being double locked. "I can't walk inside my prison when I am double-locked and can't breathe properly too," Sukesh's application stated.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr. Pankaj Sharma, after hearing his grievances in this regard asked Sukesh's counsel to move a formal application in the court. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was today produced by the Jail Authority in another cheating case. Application moved by Sukesh Chandrashekhar further stated that he is not allowed to speak to any of the other inmates and also alleges that they have been warned and intimidated not to speak to Sukesh.

Recently, another court of Patiala House Complex took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's Chargesheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul, and others in Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering case. All the accused are presently in Judicial custody. Advocate Anant Malik and Advocate Rohan Yadav appeared before the court for Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul, and Ramnani brothers in the matter. Advocates Atul Tripathi and Mohammad Faraz, Special Public Prosecutors along with R. K. Shah, appeared for ED.

The court earlier also took notice that at the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars. Sukesh and Leena Maria Paul along with several others accused were earlier arrested by Delhi Police. The police have recently also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Delhi Police had alleged that Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, created Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime. Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021