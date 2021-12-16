Couple hacked to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; son detained

A couple was hacked to death, allegedly by their elder son, in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old accused also attacked his younger brother, they said, adding the motive behind the killings and attack is not yet established. "Shivpal (45) and his wife Indra (42) were sleeping in their house when the incident occurred. They died on the spot while their younger son is injured. Primary investigation suggests that their elder son attacked them with an axe," a police officer said.

He said the teenager has been detained and is being questioned.

