Lithuania to ask European leaders for support in face of Chinese pressure

Lithuania's president will ask European leaders for help in a dispute with China over diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the presidential advisor said on Thursday.

"We think this will lead to a discussion how the EU and particularly European Commission could help Lithuania in this matter", Asta Skaisgiryte told the Lithuanian public broadcaster.

"We want that the conflict to be clear to our European partners, and that the economic actions would be as wide as possible," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)