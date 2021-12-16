Left Menu

PLFI member killed in encounter with security forces in J'khand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A senior member of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Maoist-hit West Singhbhum district on Thursday morning, a police officer said.

Mangra Lugun, an area commander of the banned outfit, carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

Acting on a tip off, the district armed police and CRPF launched a massive search operation in Reida jungle early on Thursday, when the ultras opened fire on the approaching security personnel.

Lugun was killed in the retaliatory firing by the security personnel, the SP said.

His body has been recovered, he stated, further adding that the search operation in the jungle is still underway.

