Belarus seeks $3.5 bln from Russia-led fund - agency

Belarus is seeking to raise $3.5 billion from the Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), the Belta news agency said on Thursday, after Western sanctions largely closed Minsk's access to international money markets. The European Union, the United States and Britain have slapped sanctions on Belarus over its sweeping crackdowns on street protests this year and last, increasing its reliance on Russia for financial and other support.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarus is seeking to raise $3.5 billion from the Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), the Belta news agency said on Thursday, after Western sanctions largely closed Minsk's access to international money markets.

The European Union, the United States and Britain have slapped sanctions on Belarus over its sweeping crackdowns on street protests this year and last, increasing its reliance on Russia for financial and other support. Belarus had $8.47 billion in foreign exchange and gold reserves as of Dec. 1.

Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov said on Thursday the stabilisation loans requested from the EFSD should help the country to refinance its debt in the absence of European funds, Belta reported. Russia has been supporting Belarus with everything from loans and cheap energy supplies to military backing following the breakdown of Minsk's relations with the EU.

The EFSD's managing director Andrey Shirokov told Reuters last month that his fund was in talks with Belarus over financial support but wants it to embark on reforms before disbursing money.

