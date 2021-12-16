Left Menu

'Swarnim Vijay Dwar' dedicated to 1971 war martyrs

Kargil War hero and northern command chief Lt Gen Y K Joshi dedicated the Swarnim Vijay Dwar to the supreme sacrifice by of Indian soldiers in a ceremony at Udhampur Military Station, a defence spokesperson said.The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief GOC-in-C, Northern Command presided over the event at the Dhruva War Memorial and laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks of northern command, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The northern command of the India Army on Thursday commemorated the sacrifice of its forces in the 1971 war by dedicating to them 'Swarnim Vijay Dwar' in Udhampur.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and is is being celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'.

On Dec 16, 1971, about 93000 Pakistani armed soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army in a historic capitulation.

The war was waged for the cause of liberation of the oppressed in the erstwhile East Pakistan, which resulted in formation of Bangladesh.

More than 2500 Indian soldiers lost their lives during the war. Kargil War hero and northern command chief Lt Gen Y K Joshi dedicated the 'Swarnim Vijay Dwar' to the supreme sacrifice by of Indian soldiers in a ceremony at Udhampur Military Station, a defence spokesperson said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command presided over the event at the Dhruva War Memorial and laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks of northern command, the spokesperson said. He also highlighted the indomitable courage and dogged determination of all soldiers, who continue to inspire the country. The day was also marked by the unveiling of busts of two Param Vir Chakra and 18 Maha Vir Chakra recipients who participated in the 1971 War. On December 7, the Khalra cycling expedition was also flagged off at Rakhmuthi Military Station at Akhnoor, Kashmir to commemorate the war anniversary. During its 10-day course, the expedition, undertaken by a team of 14 Soldiers, covered a distance of 650 Kilometres.

