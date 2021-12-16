Left Menu

Four men handed death penalty for gang raping college student in Pakistan

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four men who were convicted of gang-raping and robbing a 20-year-old college student in Punjab province has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan court.

In January this year, the four suspects --- Naseer Ahmed, Muhammad Waseem, Umar Hayat and Faqir Hussain --- broke into a house at a village in Bahawalpur district, around 400kms from Lahore, and gang raped the girl, before disappearing with cash and gold ornaments, the prosecution said.

After the robbery, the suspects took the girl to a separate room and gang raped her, despite requests from her parents to spare her, the FIR stated.

The additional district and sessions judge Rana Abdul Hakim on Wednesday pronounced the verdict.

A few months ago, in Shujabad, Multan, four armed robbers had ganged raped a newly-wed bride in front of her husband. Police are yet to nab the culprits.

