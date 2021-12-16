Left Menu

TN chopper crash: IAF officials, MP ministers pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh in Bhopal

The Indian Air Force officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers on Thursday laid a wreath at Bhopal airport and paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh who was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash and passed away yesterday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:33 IST
IAF officials, Madhya Pradesh ministers lay wreath to pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh at Bhopal Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers on Thursday laid a wreath at Bhopal airport and paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh who was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash and passed away yesterday. Singh suffered injuries when a Mi17V5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 in which 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife, had died.

He was undergoing treatment at Wellington's Military Hospital and was later shifted to Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru where he passed away on Wednesday. His mortal remains were airlifted to Bhopal today. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced financial compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

