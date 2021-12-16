Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Absconding director of chit fund company arrested from Maha

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Absconding director of chit fund company arrested from Maha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A director of a chit fund company who was on the run since 2018 after being named in an investment scam was arrested from Maharashtra on Thursday, Chhattisgarh police said.

Santosh Lahoti (59), director of AIM-WAY Corporation India Ltd, was arrested in Aurangabad district.

He and others are accused of duping around 150 investors of Rs 25 lakh, said Balod Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar.

Balod disrict police had earlier arrested four other directors of the company, namely, Sunita Singh, Manoj Agnihotri, Ravi Kamble and Dharmendra Singh, he said.

"The company was established for construction works but later the directors duped people by floating investment plans," the SP said.

Following complaints by investors in 2018, a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act, 1978 and Chhattisgarh Protection of Depositors Interest Act, 2005 was registered. After getting a tip-off about his whereabouts, a team led by Balod Station House Officer Manish Sharma nabbed Lahoti from Aurangabad district, the SP said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021