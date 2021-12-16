Chhattisgarh: Absconding director of chit fund company arrested from Maha

A director of a chit fund company who was on the run since 2018 after being named in an investment scam was arrested from Maharashtra on Thursday, Chhattisgarh police said.

Santosh Lahoti (59), director of AIM-WAY Corporation India Ltd, was arrested in Aurangabad district.

He and others are accused of duping around 150 investors of Rs 25 lakh, said Balod Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar.

Balod disrict police had earlier arrested four other directors of the company, namely, Sunita Singh, Manoj Agnihotri, Ravi Kamble and Dharmendra Singh, he said.

"The company was established for construction works but later the directors duped people by floating investment plans," the SP said.

Following complaints by investors in 2018, a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act, 1978 and Chhattisgarh Protection of Depositors Interest Act, 2005 was registered. After getting a tip-off about his whereabouts, a team led by Balod Station House Officer Manish Sharma nabbed Lahoti from Aurangabad district, the SP said, adding that further probe was on.

