Left Menu

K'taka: Congress holds tractor rally in Belagavi against BJP govt over several issues

Karnataka Congress leaders on Thursday held a tractor rally in Belagavi against the ruling BJP government in the state over several issues including corruption.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:41 IST
K'taka: Congress holds tractor rally in Belagavi against BJP govt over several issues
Congress rally at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress leaders on Thursday held a tractor rally in Belagavi against the ruling BJP government in the state over several issues including corruption. The massive rally began from the Congress office in Belagavi and ended at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where the current legislature session is going on till December 24. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah joined the rally with several hundreds of party workers.

The protesting party workers were stopped by police at the main gate of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Siddaramaiah told ANI that the party is protesting against several issues including "rampant corruption, non-performing of the government and farmers' issues."

"They have not given compensation to farmers, who have suffered due to heavy rains and floods and inflation. People working under NREGA have not been paid wages for the last six months. In order to camouflage all these things, they are preventing us from entering the House," he said. Shivakumar said, "We will not go against the law. We are just trying to enter the assembly. The government is dead, they don't have ears, heart or eyes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021