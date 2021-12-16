Left Menu

Russia floats idea of rapid security talks, new Biden-Putin call

He declined to discuss the content, telling reporters they would find out "in time". Russia's foreign ministry last week pointed to the likely thrust of the proposals when it said NATO should rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members, and promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:47 IST
Russia floats idea of rapid security talks, new Biden-Putin call
US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to send a government negotiator "at any moment" to start talks with the United States on the security guarantees it is seeking in order to defuse the crisis over Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, who held a two-hour video call on Dec. 7, could speak again before New Year, though nothing firm had been agreed.

Peskov said deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov would "be ready to fly at any moment to any neutral country" to start talks. Ukraine and the United States say Russia has moved more than 90,000 troops within reach of the Ukrainian border and may be poised to invade, which Moscow denies.

Russia says it feels threatened by growing ties between NATO and Ukraine, which wants to join the alliance, and the possibility of NATO missiles being deployed against it on Ukrainian soil. Asked about the possibility of talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Peskov repeated Moscow's position that it was unclear what the agenda for any such discussion would be.

He said Russia's security proposals, which were handed to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday, consisted of two draft documents, which he described as a treaty and an agreement. He declined to discuss the content, telling reporters they would find out "in time".

Russia's foreign ministry last week pointed to the likely thrust of the proposals when it said NATO should rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members, and promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security. Moscow also called for the renewing of a regular defense dialogue with the United States and NATO and urged Washington to join a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.

Ryabkov said this week that Russia would be otherwise be forced into a "confrontation" where it would have to deploy such missiles itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021