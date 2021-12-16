Left Menu

SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 additional judges of Bombay HC as permanent judges

16-12-2021
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 14 has approved the proposal for the appointment of three additional judges of the Bombay High Court as permanent judges. The three additional judges of the Bombay High Court whose names have been approved are Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni.

The three-member Collegium of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar also resolved to recommend that Justice Abhay Ahuja be appointed as additional judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2022. The resolution was uploaded on the top court website on Thursday.

In another decision on December 14, the Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of additional judge Justice Aniruddha Roy of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge of that High Court. (ANI)

