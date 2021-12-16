Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:09 IST
Vijay Diwas: TN CM pays floral tributes, hails soldiers
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday laid a wreath at the war memorial here and hailed the sacrifices of soldiers on the golden jubilee celebration of India's triumph over Pakistan.

Stalin, presiding over a brief ceremony at the war memorial here on Kamarajar Salai paid tributes to soldiers by laying a wreath and saluted the brave hearts.

The Chief Minister wrote in a diary kept for the occasion that he saluted ('Veera Vanakkam,' valourous salute) the soldiers who attained martyrdom in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Two Vir Chakra awardees Rear Admiral S Ramsagar and Colonel A Krishnaswamy of the 1971 war and many other decorated veterans participated in the ceremony and paid homage, a defence release said.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Public Works Minister E V Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu participated.

Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, officers of the Armed forces, Coast Guard and veterans of the 1971 war took part in the ceremony at the war memorial, near the Marina beach.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan surrendered to Indian Armed forces and the day is observed as 'Vijay Diwas' and 2021 is the golden jubilee year, 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.' The event is to commemorate the nation's victory over Pakistan, which saw the emergence of a new nation, Bangladesh. The nation-wide, year long (2020-21) jubilee fete culminated on Thursday. Starting December 16, the war memorial here, formally known as 'Victory War Memorial' would be open to public till 5 PM, 19 December 2021 for people to pay homage to the heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Public may light a candle or offer flowers at the memorial, the release added.

