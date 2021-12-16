Left Menu

Malik to HC: Public has right to know that Sameer Wankhede is leading `dual life'

He has illegally obtained his job under the SC category, the minister alleged.The NCB official had found himself amid controversy recently over irregularities during the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in an alleged drugs case.Malik has also attached copies of Sameer Wankhedes purported birth certificate, school leaving certificate and other documents in support of his allegations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:45 IST
Malik to HC: Public has right to know that Sameer Wankhede is leading `dual life'
Nawab Malik (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has stated before the Bombay High Court that he spoke out against Sameer Wankhede as people has the right to know how the NCB official `lied' about caste to get his job. He wanted people to know that Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau here, was leading a ''dual life'' as ''a Hindu and a Muslim'', the NCP leader said in an affidavit filed two days ago.

''The materials published by me show the illegal manner in which Sameer Wankhede acquired his job and the illegalities committed by him during the discharge of his official duties,'' it said.

''Thus, the public has a right to know the truth related to the same,'' the affidavit added.

Malik's affidavit was in response to a defamation suit filed against him by Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev.

Dnyandev filed the suit in November after Malik posted a series of tweets claiming, among other things, that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but submitted a false caste certificate declaring that he belonged to a scheduled caste to secure a central government job.

Dnyandev denied the allegation and claimed that Malik was targeting him and his family because the minister's son-in-law had been arrested by NCB officials led by Sameer Wankhede in a drugs case.

Last month, a single HC judge rejected Dnyandev's prayer for an interim order to Malik not to make statements against the Wankhede family during the defamation suit's pendency.

The suit and interim relief prayer will now be heard afresh by another judge after Christmas vacation as both the parties have agreed to a fresh hearing. The minister also denied that he was making statements against the Wankhede family because of his son-in-law's arrest in January 2021.

He had been speaking out about the NCB's illegal actions since November 2020, before the arrest and subsequent release on bail of his son-in-law, Malik said.

The minister said he started criticizing the central agency after noticing that it was going after celebrities for publicity instead of busting big drug syndicates.

''Various illegalities have been committed by him (Sameer Wankhede) in raids conducted under his charge, which included high profile cases and cases involving Bollywood celebrities,'' the affidavit said.

''The material available also shows that Sameer Wankhede is leading a dual life, as a Muslim and a Hindu. He has illegally obtained his job under the SC category,'' the minister alleged.

The NCB official had found himself amid controversy recently over `irregularities' during the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in an alleged drugs case.

Malik has also attached copies of Sameer Wankhede's purported birth certificate, school leaving certificate and other documents in support of his allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021