2 LeT militants killed in encounter in J&K

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including two pistols, two magazines, seven pistol rounds and one grenade, were recovered from their possession.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of the district late on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire in the early hours of Thursday, the spokesperson said.

He said the slain militants were identified as Amir Bashir Dar and Adil Yousuf Shan who belonged to the LeT's offshoot, The Resistance Front.

''According to police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized, terrorists. They were also part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities,'' he added. Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition, including two pistols, two magazines, seven pistol rounds, and one grenade, were recovered from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

