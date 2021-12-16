Left Menu

UK feels tighter border controls not effective in COVID fight- PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:54 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Britain does not believe tighter border measures are effective when the Omicron variant has spread so widely but it is up to countries to decide whether they want to go down that route, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Asked about Paris's decision to allow only designated categories of people to travel between Britain and France, the spokesman said: "At all stages it has been down to countries to consider what approach is right for them."

"Certainly on our part, given the transmissibility of Omicron and its seeding around the world, we don't think red lists ... are effective or proportionate at this current time."

