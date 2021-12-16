Hon'ble Allahabad High Court Quashed Allegations Made Against SAYA Gold Avenue

In reference to the Writ petition no 59863 of 2015, (Petitioner: Sun Tower Residents Welfare Association and Respondent: Ghaziabad Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, SAYA Gold Avenue and Ors. the petitioner had alleged the respondents for not legally conducting the construction of the Indirapuram's landmark residential project SAYA Gold Avenue. After the arguments made by the parties and relevant bodies, the Hon'ble Allahabad High Court has finally tabled its order with findings stating - "Ruled in favour of the Respondents, namely, Ghaziabad Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, SAYA Gold Avenue and Ors., while disposing off a Writ Petition – C, No. 59863 of 2015" (Please refer page no 78 of the order issued on 13.12.2021). The said matter had been pending for 6 long years and had been reserved for judgement on several occasions, but due to some extremes, the matter was reheard, where it was argued with utmost patience and care the Counsel, representing one of the Respondents, namely, SAYA Gold Avenue, and as a result, the tussle finally resulted in a reported judgement by a division bench of the Hon'ble High Court of Judiciary at Allahabad. Commenting on the court's decision, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, MD, SAYA Homes said, "We welcome the landmark order by the Hon'ble Allahabad High Court which has acknowledged our commitment in the law of the land. SAYA Gold is a government-approved project that complies with all applicable laws and rules as we are a law-abiding and responsible company dedicated to providing our clients with high-quality and legitimate products. I am grateful to every single member of the SAYA Homes family for their unwavering support and belief in our ability to withstand this challenge. Most importantly, I'd like to express my gratitude to our valued consumers for standing strong beside us in the face of adversity. We have emerged victorious only because of your continued trust in us and our services." In the said ruling, the Hon'ble High Court made an important point about the ''Concealment'' of material facts and orders, and reaffirmed the principle of ''Suppressio Veri and SugestioFalsi'', which means ''Suppression of Truth'', and thus declined to entertain the Writ Petition, stating that the Petitioner had not come before the Hon'ble Court with clean hands. Taking this into account, Hon' Allahabad High Court issued an order declaring that all claims leveled against 'SAYA Gold Avenue' were untrue.

