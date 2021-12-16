Five held for stealing gold, cash from realtor's house after posing as IT officers

Five people, who allegedly impersonated as Income Tax officers and took away gold and cash from the house of a real estate businessman at Gachibowli here on December 13, were arrested and over 1 kg of stolen gold ornaments was recovered from them, police said on Thursday.

Search is on for four others who are absconding, they said.

The nine, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, hatched a plan to loot money and gold ornaments from the house of the Managing Director of a real estate firm in connivance with a collection boy working at the office of a real estate company. As per their plan, some of the accused, claiming to be Income Tax officers and carrying fake ID cards, entered the house when the realtor was not there and made his wife, children and her driver sit in the hall and search the house, police said.

With the locker key, the accused took away around 1,340 grams of gold ornaments and other valuables and Rs 2 lakh and fled from the spot, a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said. A case was registered and during the course of the investigation, police nabbed five of the gang members on Wednesday near here and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, police added. Police recovered 1,276 grams of gold ornaments from them and efforts were on to nab other absconding accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)