Maha: Woman killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur; carcass of tiger cub found in separate case

A 35-year-old woman was killed in an attack by a tiger in Pombhurna tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday morning, an official said.

The deceased woman was identified as Sandhya Bawne from Pombhurna, located around 46 kms from the district headquarters, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle.

''The tiger was lurking in the bushes and pounced on the woman, killing her on the spot. The people around tried to scare away the animal, but in vain. The forest officials reached the spot and conducted the panchanama. An initial compensation was given to the family members of the deceased woman,'' he said. In a separate incident, a tiger cub was found dead near the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station on Wednesday night, he said.

''On being alerted about the recovery of the cub's carcass, the forest officials reached the spot. During the preliminary investigation, the personnel found some skull injuries on the cub. It is suspected that a tiger might have been killed the cub. It was later cremated,'' the CCF said.

Meanwhile, Soali forest range officials arrested four persons in connection with the poaching of a tiger, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials arrested the four accused - Maroti Gedam, Ramdas Sherki, Hirachand Bhoyar and Pandurang Gedam - and seized from them 11 tiger whiskers. The case relates to the electrocution of the tiger and attempt to destroy the evidence, he said. A case has been registered in connection with the poaching case, Praveen said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)