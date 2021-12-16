Left Menu

Karnataka govt to take measures to provide steady market, price for weavers' products: Bommai

Karnataka government would take all the necessary measures to provide a steady market and price for weavers' products, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Karnataka government would take all the necessary measures to provide a steady market and price for weavers' products, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, the chief minister was addressing a meeting to discuss various problems being faced by the weavers.

Responding to the charter of demands of the weavers, Bommai said, various government departments would be asked to procure their need for dress materials and sarees from the weavers in accordance with the capacity of the weavers. Specific quantum would be fixed for this. "Marketing facilities on digital platforms too would be provided for handloom products through Handloom Development Corporation," he said.

Bommai instructed the Revenue department officials to take action on converting unauthorised habitations into Revenue villages or colonies and also instructed the Pollution Control Board officials to take action to avoid harassment of weavers. The Chief Minister agreed to the demand of providing scholarships for students from weavers families, medical facilities for weavers and payment of a solatium of Rs5 lakh for families of those weavers who committed suicide during the Covid lockdown, said the statement.

Bommai also said that the state government is mulling to impose a small cess on business units to provide various welfare schemes for weavers on the lines of the Construction Workers Welfare Board. The decisions taken during the meeting included a positive response on subsidy for professional weavers on the lines of the Tribal Sub Plan.

Ministers Govind Karjol, Shivaram Hebbar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and senior officials apart from the leaders of the weavers community participated in the meeting. (ANI)

