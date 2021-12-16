Left Menu

In east Ukraine city, thoughts turn again to war

When war broke out seven years ago in eastern Ukraine, Hanna Teryanik volunteered with her husband and friends to transport wounded government troops to and from hospital. The soldiers fighting against Russian-backed separatists were a motley, ill-equipped bunch, recalled Teryanik, 45, who now works as a research scientist at a war museum in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:33 IST
In east Ukraine city, thoughts turn again to war

When war broke out seven years ago in eastern Ukraine, Hanna Teryanik volunteered with her husband and friends to transport wounded government troops to and from hospital.

The soldiers fighting against Russian-backed separatists were a motley, ill-equipped bunch, recalled Teryanik, 45, who now works as a research scientist at a war museum in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. These days, she believes, they are a much tougher and more professional outfit.

"When we came to the hospital to pick up servicemen, we saw their ragged trousers, scorched uniforms, combat boots with the bottoms torn off and reattached using scotch tape," Teryanik said in an interview with Reuters. "You won't see anything like that now. Volunteer battalions who resembled World War Two partisans wearing European and American second-hand uniforms – that doesn't exist any more."

Spent ammunition rounds, clapped-out armoured vehicles and shrapnel-pocked road signs are among the war mementoes on display at the museum in Dnipro, some 250 km (155 miles) from the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. Whole walls are filled with the photographs of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. What started in 2014 with Russia's invasion of Crimea and the seizure of large parts of eastern Ukraine by the separatists is threatening now to escalate into a wider war, with Ukraine saying 92,000 Russian troops are positioned near its border.

Russia denies planning an invasion but accuses Ukraine of staging provocations and gearing up to try to seize back the rebel-held lands by force - something Kyiv, in turn, rejects. "For me, the war continues. What the next stage will be, I don’t know. This stage may probably be even more intense. But we are ready. We have no doubts any more who the enemy is," said Dmytro Povorotnyi, 50, a military chaplain who recently returned from a month with government forces in the east.

While Ukraine's armed forces of more than 200,000 servicemen are less than a quarter the size of Russia's, they have been significantly boosted since 2014 by Western military aid, including supplies of U.S. Javelin anti-tank missiles and Turkish drones. "We have learnt how to use weapons - the enemy taught us to use weapons during the past seven years, and to fight," Povorotnyi said. "People are confident and ready to fulfil all the tasks that will be set for the armed forces. Society is ready too."

Dnipro, the main city in a region of 3.1 million people, was seen by many Ukrainians as an island of stability in the east when the conflict first broke out. Its hospitals treated many wounded soldiers and the regional governor at the time, Igor Kolomoisky, offered cash bounties to servicemen for capturing "saboteurs" or liberating occupied public buildings. Today, thoughts of war are not far from residents' minds.

"If the conflict escalates and it's unsafe to stay here, I will most likely leave," said Anna Hutor. "I am not a military specialist. I will not be able to help, on the contrary I will probably get in the way." Oleksandr Shabalin said: "If Russia attacks Ukraine, I will most likely stay and help the Ukrainian army, I will do everything I can."

Museum researcher Teryanik said despite her faith in the Ukrainian army she was worried about whether local people were well prepared. "Do you know, for example, where a bomb shelter is located in the city? I don’t. I think if we ask people on the streets, they won’t know either... There are many children, there are many elderly, people with special needs. What should they do if something starts?"

Many people think nothing will happen and talk of war is just "fairy tales", she said. "But we have seen the same fairy tales in 2014." (Additional reporting by Margaryta Chornokondratenko; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021