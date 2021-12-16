Left Menu

Sheena is alive, claims Indrani Mukerjea, asks CBI to look for her in Kashmir

Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena, has claimed that she was alive, her lawyer said on Thursday.In a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI last month, she also asked the agency to look for Sheena in Kashmir.

16-12-2021
Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena, has claimed that she was alive, her lawyer said on Thursday.

In a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month, she also asked the agency to look for Sheena in Kashmir. A woman government official told her that she had seen Sheena Bora while on vacation in Srinagar, Indrani, lodged in Byculla Women's Prison here since 2015, claimed in the letter.

When contacted, a CBI official refused to comment.

Indrani would be moving an application in this regard before the special CBI court here on December 28, the next date of hearing in her case, the lawyer said.

The special court is conducting trial of the high-profile murder case. Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

As per the CBI, Indrani disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron and her then husband Peter Mukerjea from an earlier marriage. She and Sheena also had financial dispute, the agency said.

Sheena's body was allegedly burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. The murder came to light in 2015 when Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans when questioned by police in another case.

Peter Mukerjea is out on bail in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

