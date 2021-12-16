Left Menu

Decomposed body of missing girl found with limbs tied in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The decomposed body of a class 10 girl, who went missing last week from her residence here, was found near a garbage bin on Thursday, police said.

The mother of the girl had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her second daughter was found missing from the house on December 11, when she returned from work in the evening. When the girl's mother tried calling her mobile phone, it was switched off, the complaint said.

A mobile accessories shop owner told the woman that he saw her daughter around 10.30 AM, talking to someone over her cell phone.

A women police team carried out inquiry and collected the call details, which revealed that majority of the calls were made to friends and relatives.

The girl's decomposed body was found this morning in a bush, 500 metres away from their house, with her legs and hands tied and a rope around her neck, Senior police officials, finger print and forensic experts reached the spot. Further investigation is on, they said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • bush

