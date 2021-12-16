5,133 vacancies in subordinate judiciary: Govt

There are over 5,000 vacancies in the subordinate judiciary, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply that as on December 13, the sanctioned strength of judicial officers was 24,489 as against a working strength of 19,356, a shortfall of 5,133.

''However, filling up of vacancies in subordinate judiciary falls within the domain of state governments and high courts concerned,'' the minister noted.

Between May 2014 and November this year, 44 judges were appointed to the Supreme Court. A total of 688 new judges were appointed and 583 additional judges were made permanent in high courts, Rijiju said. The sanctioned strength of judges of high courts has been increased from 906 in May 2014 to 1,098 at present, he said. Rijiju also informed the House that 15 virtual courts have been set up in 11 states and union territories -- Delhi (2), Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala (2 each), Maharashtra (2), Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir (2 each), Uttar Pradesh and Odisha -- to try traffic offences. As on November 1, this year, these courts have handled more than 99 lakh cases and realised more than Rs 193.15 crore in fines, he said.

