Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta takes over as Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area

Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta took charge as Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area on Thursday, the Navy said in a statement here. Commissioned on January 1, 1989, in the executive branch of the Indian Navy, Rear Admiral Mehta is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla and a graduate from the Army War College, Mhow. He was on diplomatic assignment as Defence and Naval Attaché at the Indian embassy in Washington prior to his promotion to the Flag rank.

A recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal, Mehta has held several key appointments including command of a coastal minesweeper, INS Allepey, landing ship tank INS Guldar and guided missile destroyer INS Delhi.

