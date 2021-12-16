Left Menu

Have noted Iran's decision to allow IAEA to reinstall cameras at nuclear site: MEA
India on Thursday said it has taken note of Iran's reported decision to allow the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to reinstall cameras at a nuclear site and asserted that it has always called upon Tehran to fulfil its obligations that it has agreed upon.

Media reports cited semi-official Iranian news agencies to state that Iran will allow the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency to reinstall cameras damaged at Karaj where it has centrifuge parts and manufacturing material.

Asked about the issue and US sanctions against it, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''We have noted the decision by Iran. I think there is some access of cameras to a site. We have always called upon Iran to fulfil its obligations that it has taken.'' He added that Iran's dealing with the IAEA was between the two sides.

''We have also encouraged members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to carry forward with the conversations but I don't think we have gotten into the issue of unilateral US sanctions. I don't think we have made any comment on that at all. We hope the discussion among the parties can go forward,'' Bagchi said.

