TN YouTuber arrested over 2020 video on Tablighi Jamat

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:22 IST
Days after the Madras High Court quashed an FIR against him filed over a deleted tweet vis a vis the IAF copter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed, well-known YouTuber Maridhas was arrested on Thursday for his video against the Tablighi Jamat members put out in April 2020, police said.

He was arrested over a complaint registered last April. The Melapalayam police here booked him for various offences under the IPC and IT Act.

He was later produced before a local court which remanded him to custody till December 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

