Intend to remain engaged with China on issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:31 IST
Intend to remain engaged with China on issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests: Govt
The government on Thursday said it carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and has consistently conveyed its concerns to Chinese authorities, urging them to ensure that interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas.

To a question in Rajya Sabha on whether China has diverted Brahmaputra river and started constructing a series of dams on it in their area, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of the institutionalized expert-level mechanism as well as through diplomatic channels. ''The government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects,'' he said.

''As a lower riparian state, with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities. Government has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas,'' Muraleedharan said.

''We intend to remain engaged with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests,'' he said.

The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it, he said.

