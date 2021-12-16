India always attaches highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh: Prez Kovind

India and Bangladesh have the unique foundation of friendship forged during the Liberation War 50 years ago, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday as he recalled the untold suffering of tens of millions of people of Bangladesh inflicted on them by an “oppressive regime”, an apparent reference to Pakistan which ruled the territory till its independence in 1971.

Addressing the Victory Day and Mujib Borsho celebrations at the Bangladesh Parliament here, President Kovind said that the 1971 Liberation War struggle for freedom has a special place in the hearts of every Indian.

''India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh. We remain committed to doing all we can, to help realize full potential of our friendship,'' said Kovind, who is the only foreign head of state invited to join the celebrations which also coincides with birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Dhaka-New Delhi ties.

He said that history will always bear witness to this unique foundation of India-Bangladesh friendship, forged in the people’s war that liberated Bangladesh. ''Fifty years ago, the ideological map of South Asia changed irreversibly and the proud nation of Bangladesh was born,” he said, recalling the 1971 war of independence.

''Like millions of Indians of my generation, we were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

The war in 1971 broke out after the sudden crackdown past midnight on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16. The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising freedom fighters and Indian soldiers.

Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.

''On this occasion, I pay tribute to the memory of the untold suffering of tens of millions of people of Bangladesh, especially the brutalised daughters and sisters and mothers. It is their sacrifice and righteousness of the cause of Bangladesh that has transformed the region,” he said.

''Indeed, seldom has humanity witnessed sacrifices on a scale so epic as during the 1971 war of liberation. Your struggle for freedom has a special place in the hearts of every Indian, especially those of my generation,” he said.

He said during the liberation war, people spontaneously opened their hearts and homes to offer all possible support to people of Bangladesh and “it was our abiding honour and our solemn responsibility to help our brothers and sisters in their hour of need.” ''History will always bear witness to this unique foundation,” said Kovind. “Veterans of that war – both from India and Bangladesh – some of whom are here in this audience, including the Honourable President of Bangladesh – are a living testimony to the power of faith and friendship, which can move mountains.” President Kovind said he was delighted that his first visit outside India since the outbreak of COVID pandemic is Bangladesh.

''The vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh that was not only free politically, but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive. Sadly, his vision could not be realised in his lifetime. The anti-liberation forces who brutally killed Bangabandhu and most of his family did not realise that bullets and violence cannot extinguish an idea that has captured the imagination of the people,'' he said.

''A little over 50 years ago, a vision of an independent Bangladesh inspired millions. But it seemed to be a remote and impossible dream then to naysayers, sceptics and detractors,” he said.

“The international context and real politics seem to rule out the prospects of liberation set against a brutal, determined and well-armed foe who would stop at nothing. The odds were very much against Bangladesh,” he recalled.

''But the inspiring statesmanship of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman), clear-sighted moral conviction and his unflinching determination to seek justice for the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) were truly the game changers. As a result the world learnt a valuable lesson that the will of the majority of people cannot be subjugated by any force, however brutal,” he added.

''Like millions of others, I was electrified by his powerful voice, and the understanding that it carried the aspirations of 70 million people of Bangladesh at that time,” Kovind said, adding that the vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh that was not only free politically but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive.

Sadly, his vision could not be realised in his lifetime, he rued. However, he said the ideals of Bangabandhu are being realised by the hardworking and enterprising people of Bangladesh, guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the daughter of Bangabandhu.

In a reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)