Rajnath Singh suggests renaming roads, buildings in cantonment areas after India's brave soldiers

The Defence Ministry and Directorate General Defence Estates should consider renaming roads and buildings in cantonment areas after the country's brave soldiers and makers of modern India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:50 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Defence Ministry and Directorate General Defence Estates should consider renaming roads and buildings in cantonment areas after the country's brave soldiers and makers of modern India, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. Addressing the "Raksha Sampada Diwas" in Delhi today, the Union Defence Minister said, "There are still many roads and buildings in cantonment areas that were named after officers loyal to the British crown."

"Defence Ministry and Directorate General Defence Estates should consider renaming them after our brave soldiers and makers of modern India," he added. Clarifying his suggestion, he said, "I am not saying this under the influence of any tragic incident neither want to make changes in history. I just want our youth to become familiar with the brave soldiers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

