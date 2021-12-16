Left Menu

Three Naxals held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three lower rung Naxals have been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday. The rebels were apprehended on Wednesday night near Kandulnar village under Modakpal police station limits, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

Personnel from the CRPF's 170th battalion and district police force were involved in the operation, he said.

The three, identified as Gote Lakshmaiya (50), Raju Yalam (35) and Anganpalli Hanaiyya (35), were low ranking Naxals, the official said.

The security forces also recovered a muzzle loading gun packed with bullets, a knife, 500 grams lead (a chemical element), 150 grams gunpowder and other materials from their possession, he said.

A case under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act was registered against the trio, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

